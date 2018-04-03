 Udi rejects Sunshine sacking, reports club to LMC - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Udi rejects Sunshine sacking, reports club to LMC – The Punch

Udi rejects Sunshine sacking, reports club to LMC
Duke Udi says he will accept his sacking by Sunshine Stars if the struggling Premier League club are ready to pay him off. Sunshine on Saturday announced the termination of the former Nigeria midfielder's contract. The Ondo State Government, who owns
