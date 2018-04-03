Udi rejects Sunshine sacking, reports club to LMC - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Udi rejects Sunshine sacking, reports club to LMC – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Udi rejects Sunshine sacking, reports club to LMC
The Punch
Duke Udi says he will accept his sacking by Sunshine Stars if the struggling Premier League club are ready to pay him off. Sunshine on Saturday announced the termination of the former Nigeria midfielder's contract. The Ondo State Government, who owns …
Udi Demands Salary From Sunshine
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!