Udoji Family gets N3million from Gov .Ganduje — Nigeria Today

Udoji Family gets N3million from Gov .Ganduje

Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Saturday donated the sum of N3 million to the family of late Kano Pillars player, Chinedu Udoji.

The Governor who was physically present to present the cash to the wife of the late player, attended the event with some of his staff.

Chinedu Udoji who was aged 28, it will be recalled passed on recently after a ghastly motor accident shortly after a league match between Kano Pillars and his former club Enyimba which ended 1-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Chinedu had gone to say hello to his former teammates at their hotel and was on his way back when the accident which took his life occurred leaving behind his wife, two children and his parents.

The late centre back many who reacted to his death said was full of humility and was described as an easy going fellow who got along very well with his teammates, technical crew and friends.

