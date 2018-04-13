Udom to Oro Nation: I will restore your pride as a commercial nerve centre — Nigeria Today

Udom to Oro Nation: I will restore your pride as a commercial nerve centre

By Meflyn Anwana

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel has assured the people of Oron Federal Constituency of his administration commitment towards restoring her pride of place as the foremost commercial nerve center in the state.

To this end, the government will vigorously tackle the provision of excellent roads network, electricity and other infrastructure to give a facelift and enhance the beauty of Oro Nation.

Governor Emmanuel was speaking at the reception ceremony organized by a Socio-Cultural Organisation, Oro Development Union in honor of the Secretary to the State Government Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and the first female President General of Oro Development Union, Mrs. Janet Amba at Oron Township Stadium.

Governor Emmanuel who said the roads network in the area has received a facelift while the impassable ones are being attended to at the moment stressed that the Deep Seaport project was on course and that evidence of the project would begin to manifest soonest.

He sued for cooperation and support to benefit from more development projects and pledged a warehouse which would enable traders to store their commodities.

The Governor acknowledged the intellectual prowess of Oro sons and daughters who have carved a niche for themselves in contributing immensely to the development of the state and country at large and congratulated the awardees for the distinguished honor, describing the feat as a remarkable achievement.

He thanked the People for the support given to his administration so far and

implored them to suspend hostility on compensation demand to enable the contractor complete the road project that is linking the area to the East-West road, assuring that Electricity substation would be provided to boost economic activities by artisans as well as operators of small and medium scale businesses in the area.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem expressed appreciation to the Governor for choosing him to serve in his Cabinet and thanked the Oro Development Union for the reception.

Also, the President General, Oro Development Union, Mrs. Janet Amba who lauded the existing harmony in the state, expressed delight at Governor Emmanuel’s landmark infrastructural development and thanked the People for the mandate given her to serve.

She solicited for a warehouse and empowerment package for Seafood Dealers in the area

The Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Etim Okpoyo expressed appreciation to the Governor for the appointment of one of their illustrious sons to serve in his Cabinet and commended him for redressing the neglect of the Area urging him to sustain the development agenda of his administration to attract investors.

The Paramount Ruler of Oron, His Royal Majesty Offong Edet Isemin. Congratulated all the honourees and urged them not to rest on their Oars but to continue to make the people proud in their area of endeavors.

The Royal father thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem whom he described as a cerebral I.C.T expert, into his Cabinet and for embarking on various road construction projects in the area, saying that the gesture has given Oro people a sense of belonging in the administration.

The high point of the event was the presentation of Certificate of recognition by the Paramount Ruler to the awardees as well as presentation of souvenir to Governor Udom Emmanuel by Youths and Personal Aides to the Governor of Oro extraction.

The Governor was accompanied to the event by his wife Martha, Deputy Governor Mr Moses Ekpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Barrister Onofiok Luke, State Chief Judge Justice Godwin Abraham and members of the State Executive council.

