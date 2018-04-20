Uefa agree to investigate ticket prices for travelling fans of English clubs in Europe - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Uefa agree to investigate ticket prices for travelling fans of English clubs in Europe – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Uefa agree to investigate ticket prices for travelling fans of English clubs in Europe
Uefa have agreed to address the contentious issue of European clubs fixing higher ticket pricing for English visitors. Liverpool officials expressed their concerns to the governing body following the latest example of an overseas club raising their …
