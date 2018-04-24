UEFA Champions League: Salah shines as Liverpool beat Roma — Nigeria Today

UEFA Champions League: Salah shines as Liverpool beat Roma

Liverpool took a big step towards the UEFA Champions League final with a 5-2 win over AS Roma in their semifinal, first leg at Anfield on Tuesday. Two late Roma goals, however, will give the Italians, who came back from 4-1 down to beat Barcelona in the previous round, some hope of an upset in the return game next Wednesday. Two superbly taken goals from Mohamed Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead at halftime and Liverpool ripped Roma apart after the break.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

