 UEFA charges Guardiola — Nigeria Today
UEFA charges Guardiola

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Pep Guardiola has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA for shouting at the referee during Tuesday’s defeat to Liverpool.

The Manchester City boss charged onto the pitch after Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz controversially ruled out Leroy Sane’s goal.

As a result, the Manchester City chief was ordered to watch the second half of the Champions League clash from the stands.

