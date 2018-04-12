Ufuoma McDermott celebrates wedding anniversary with beautiful photos — Nigeria Today

Ufuoma McDermott celebrates wedding anniversary with beautiful photos

Ufuoma McDermott celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Ufuoma McDermott celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary to her husband Steven McDermott yesterday.

The couple got married in 2010.

They have two lovely kids, Kesiena Alize and Isio Jared.

Ufuoma McDermott had a photo session shot by Ebenezer Dada which she tagged #100ShadesOfUfuoma to mark the anniversary,

She captioned a photo with:

Today is my official #WeddingAnniversary

This day 8 years ago, my husband and I, together with a few friends signed the dotted lines at the Ikoyi registry.

8 years gone. 80 more to go

