Ugandan athletes promise to make country proud at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

Ugandan athletes promise to make country proud at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

By Our Reporter

Ugandan athletes that will participate in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games have promised to do their best and make the country proud. This was during a breakfast organized by MTN Uganda on Tuesday morning.

“I am going to defend the medal I won in 2014 and also do better,” said Winnie Nanyondo, the 2014 800m Bronze Medalist at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

“I promise to do my best and believe that we shall come back with medals,” Juliet Chekwel, a long-distance runner, also added.

MTN Uganda through its sponsorship of several UAF calendar activities hosted the athletes as part of the send-off. According to Valery Okecho, the Corporate Communications Manager at MTN Uganda, the partnership with UAF has been ongoing for the last 14 years, with the highlight being the annual MTN Kampala Marathon.

“We wish you well in Australia and we hope for medals. We are backing you 100%. You are on the world stage and this is an opportunity for you to shine. We do hope that these games translate into your personal success,” Okecho told the athletes.

Speaking at the breakfast, Anne Edatu, the executive representative for the North East at the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), expressed confidence in the athletes noting that they have done enough training.

“I have confidence that the athletes will do well, considering the training they have been undergoing for the last one and half months. While in the camp, we have been working as a team and we believe there is still an opportunity for growth and success.” She explained.

Uganda will have a team of about 15 athletes, participating in sprints, steeplechase, and long distance races. The athletes include; Winnie Nanyondo, Halima Nakaayi, Juliet Chekwel, Thomas Ayeko, Stella Chessang, Nanziri Emily, Albert Chemutai, Philip Kipyeko, Mercyline Chelangat and Joshua Cheptegei.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games are expected to kick off on Wednesday, 4th April 2018.

