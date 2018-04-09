Uganda's 'life presidency' law faces legal challenge - Hamilton Journal News — Nigeria Today

Uganda’s ‘life presidency’ law faces legal challenge – Hamilton Journal News
Uganda's 'life presidency' law faces legal challenge
A court in Uganda is hearing a case that seeks to overturn a law that removed an age limit to the long-time president's rule. Opposition politicians and the local bar association are challenging the law, passed in December, that allows President Yoweri …
