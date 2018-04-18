 Uganda's President Wants to Ban Oral Sex, Says the "Mouth is for Eating" - Okayafrica — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Uganda’s President Wants to Ban Oral Sex, Says the “Mouth is for Eating” – Okayafrica

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Okayafrica

Uganda's President Wants to Ban Oral Sex, Says the "Mouth is for Eating"
Okayafrica
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has issued what he calls a "public warning" against oral sex. The president claims the practice has been pushed on Ugandans by "outsiders," and argues that the mouth is solely for eating. "Let me take this opportunity
Uganda President Says Oral Sex Is Wrong Because Mouths Are Meant for EatingNewsweek
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni wants to ban oral sex because 'the mouth is for eating'The Sun
Chinners In The News – A Mouth Is For EatingWAAF.com (blog)
Daily Monitor (press release) (blog) –Patheos (blog) –The Week UK –Boing Boing
all 28 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.