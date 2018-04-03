 Ugwuanyi a legacy Governor – Peter Okonkwo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ugwuanyi a legacy Governor – Peter Okonkwo

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Commissioner for Housing, Enugu State, Barr. Peter Okonkwo has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a “legacy governor”, who has left an indelible mark in the state through his administration’s people-oriented programmes that have impacted the lives of the people of the state positively. Okonkwo, who is also the elder brother to Nollywood actor, Kenneth […]

Ugwuanyi a legacy Governor – Peter Okonkwo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.