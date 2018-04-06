 Ugwuanyi Empowers 750 SDGs Trainees With Seed Capital — Nigeria Today
Ugwuanyi Empowers 750 SDGs Trainees With Seed Capital

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There was wild jubilation in Enugu yesterday as 536 trainees of the second batch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Skill Acquisition Programme of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration instantly received alert of N100,000 seed capital each from the state government to assist them start off their various businesses after attending a one-year free vocational […]

The post Ugwuanyi Empowers 750 SDGs Trainees With Seed Capital appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

