UI Medical Students Sleepover Outside The School After Being Evicted From Hostel — Nigeria Today

UI Medical Students Sleepover Outside The School After Being Evicted From Hostel

UI Medical Students Sleepover Outside The School After Being Evicted From Hostel. The Management of University of Ibadan on Saturday, 14th April reportedly issued a notice ordering all Medical students to vacate the school hostel (Alexander Brown Hall) after protesting against the school fees hike on Thursday, 5th April. However, the students vacated the hostels, But that …

