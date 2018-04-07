 UI Senate orders immediate closure of Alexander Brown Hall — Nigeria Today
UI Senate orders immediate closure of Alexander Brown Hall

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Education

The Academic Board of College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, has ordered the immediate closure of the Alexander Brown Hall until further notice. The University Registrar, Mr Olujimi Olukoya, via a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday, said the decision was taken by the academic board on Friday. Olukoya said the board in the meeting considered the situation report with respect to students’ agitation, regarding an upward review of the professional training and accommodation fees as approved by the senate.

