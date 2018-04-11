UI Vice-Chancellor speaks on increase in fees, students’ protest — Nigeria Today

UI Vice-Chancellor speaks on increase in fees, students’ protest

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan, Oyo State, has said it would not reduce the hike in its fees despite protest by medical students of the institution. The university’s Senate had, on April 4, approved increase of fees for hostel accommodation, practicals and field work for appropriate faculties. Vice Chancellor of the […]

UI Vice-Chancellor speaks on increase in fees, students’ protest

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

