 UI Vice-Chancellor speaks on increase in fees, students’ protest — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UI Vice-Chancellor speaks on increase in fees, students’ protest

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan, Oyo State, has said it would not reduce the hike in its fees despite protest by medical students of the institution. The university’s Senate had, on April 4, approved increase of fees for hostel accommodation, practicals and field work for appropriate faculties. Vice Chancellor of the […]

UI Vice-Chancellor speaks on increase in fees, students’ protest

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.