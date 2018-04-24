UI withdraws 408 students for poor performance — Nigeria Today

UI withdraws 408 students for poor performance

No fewer than 408 students of the University of Ibadan have been asked to withdraw from the Premier University for failure to meet the minimum academic requirements to stay in the University.

The Senate of the University has ratified the withdrawal at its meeting where results of graduating and non-graduating students were considered and approved.

Investigations revealed that three-quarter of those asked to leave the university were those in 100 level who were admitted into the university without writing the Post-UTME screening examinations.

The University of Ibadan had admitted a total of 3,483 for the 2016/2017 session when there was opposition to the conduct of post-UTME screening.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Adeyinka Aderinto in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan stated that the University of Ibadan will continue to uphold its standards despite dwindling funding to the university by adhering to global standards.

The DVC asked parents of those students returning to the University to ensure that they monitor to ensure that their wards who have been asked to withdraw from the university do not lie and continue to extort money in the name of being a student at the University.

According to professor Aderinto, the conduct of UI Model of Post-UTME screening has helped to separate ‘men from boys’ and helped the institution in maintaining its historical standard as a global brand.

“The University is determined to uphold standards. We are saying that being admitted to the University of Ibadan is a rarely privilege that require students to be up and doing in their studies. There are minimum academic requirements a student must meet at the end of the session and those who fall short of that would have to leave the university. UI has been able to invent her own model of screening applicants and it has shown that those who we screened performed far better than those not subjected to our screening after taking JAMB.”

The post UI withdraws 408 students for poor performance appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

