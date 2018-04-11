UK chapter of APC backs Buhari’s second term bid — Nigeria Today

UK chapter of APC backs Buhari’s second term bid

The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has expressed support for the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

The chapter expressed its support in a statement issued by its Chairman, Dr Philip Idaewor, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

“ As a duly recognised chapter of our party, the APC, we will follow and actively support the programme(s) set out by our party leaders.

“ We fully understand the concept and process of party operations and will never patronise our leaders, neither will we contemplate grandstanding in the name of our president to gain public visibility.

“ As members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), we are happy that the president has indicated interest in seeking the nomination of the party for a second term as a democrat and we will work with our leaders to promote his candidature appropriately,’’ it said in the statement.

NAN

