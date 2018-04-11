UK chapter of APC supports Buhri’s re-election bid — Nigeria Today

UK chapter of APC supports Buhri’s re-election bid
The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has expressed support for the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections. The chapter expressed its support in a statement issued by its Chairman, Dr Philip Idaewor, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. “ As a duly recognised chapter of our party, the APC, we will follow and actively support the programme(s) set out by our party leaders.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!