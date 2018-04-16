 UK cyber security agency warns against using ZTE telecom equipment — Nigeria Today
UK cyber security agency warns against using ZTE telecom equipment

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The National Cyber Security Centre in the United Kingdom has issued advice to mobile networks in the country to not use equipment of services from ZTE, over security fears. Huawei is a major supplier of U.K. infrastructure equipment, and the government operates a dedicated security monitoring center to cover its equipment, but fears adding ZTE […]

