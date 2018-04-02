 Ukraine's PrivatBank files $3 billion lawsuit against PwC subsidiaries - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ukraine’s PrivatBank files $3 billion lawsuit against PwC subsidiaries – Reuters

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

Ukraine's PrivatBank files $3 billion lawsuit against PwC subsidiaries
Reuters
KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine's largest bank, PrivatBank, said on Monday it had filed a $3 billion lawsuit against the Ukrainian and Cypriot subsidiaries of international accounting firm PwC for alleged breaches during audits of the lender in 2013-2015
Bank files $3bn lawsuit against PwC for failing to warn against huge fraudThe Punch
PwC's Ukrainian arm promises to "vigorously defend" $3bn Privatbank legal claimCity A.M.
Ukrainian bank files $3bn claim against PwC for audit breachesFinancial Times
Interfax-Ukraine
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.