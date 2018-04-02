Ukraine's PrivatBank files $3 billion lawsuit against PwC subsidiaries - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Ukraine’s PrivatBank files $3 billion lawsuit against PwC subsidiaries – Reuters
|
TODAY.NG
|
Ukraine's PrivatBank files $3 billion lawsuit against PwC subsidiaries
Reuters
KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine's largest bank, PrivatBank, said on Monday it had filed a $3 billion lawsuit against the Ukrainian and Cypriot subsidiaries of international accounting firm PwC for alleged breaches during audits of the lender in 2013-2015 …
Bank files $3bn lawsuit against PwC for failing to warn against huge fraud
PwC's Ukrainian arm promises to "vigorously defend" $3bn Privatbank legal claim
Ukrainian bank files $3bn claim against PwC for audit breaches
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!