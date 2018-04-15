Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore - Geo News, Pakistan — Nigeria Today

Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore – Geo News, Pakistan
KARACHI: Uks Founder and Managing Director Tasneem Ahmar on Sunday said a clear change is visible in the mindset toward issues faced by women. Ahmar was speaking at a panel discussion on 'Feminism in Media' held by Uks — a research, resource and …
