UK’s Home Secretary Resigns — Nigeria Today

UK’s Home Secretary Resigns

Amber Rudd has resigned as Britain’s home secretary for “inadvertently” misleading legislators about the existence of deportation targets for undocumented immigrants. Rudd’s resignation on Sunday evening came after weeks of scrutiny over her handling of a scandal centred on the treatment of immigrants of mostly Caribbean descent who arrived in the UK after World War II to address […]

