UltraTech Cement results boosted by Jaiprakash Associates asset purchase - Global Cement — Nigeria Today

UltraTech Cement results boosted by Jaiprakash Associates asset purchase – Global Cement
|
Global Cement
|
UltraTech Cement results boosted by Jaiprakash Associates asset purchase
Global Cement
India: UltraTech Cement's consolidated net sales rose by 34% year-on-year to US$1.39bn in the fourth quarter of its 2017 financial year from US$1.04bn in the same period in the previous year. Its profit before interest, depreciation and taxation …
Dangote exports 211kt cement to African countries
A strong domestic market drives Dangote's 1Q18 results
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!