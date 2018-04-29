Umahi charges christians to participate in politics — Nigeria Today

Umahi charges christians to participate in politics

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, yesterday, advised Christians in the state to participate actively in politics, so that they would be involved in selecting their leaders.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki during the flag off of the construction of Christ Embassy Church Road.Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Road Maintenance, Chief Ali Odefa, the governor advised Christians to stop singing the praises of leaders or castigating them, but instead pray. He also warned Christians not to allow wicked and selfish politicians to take over the affairs of the state.

