Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead — Nigeria Today

Umahi nullifies Ebonyi SSG’s resignation, sacks him instead

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Confusion have continued to trail the resignation of the former Secretary to the Ebonyi State government, SSG, Prof. Bernard Odoh. This is as the governor, David Umahi on Tuesday rejected his letter. Recall that the governor had on Monday through his commissioner for information, Senator Emmanuel Onwe accepted the resignation letter of the ex-SSG and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

