Umtiti declares love for Barcelona putting an end to Manchester United romance - Sport360° — Nigeria Today

Umtiti declares love for Barcelona putting an end to Manchester United romance – Sport360°
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Umtiti declares love for Barcelona putting an end to Manchester United romance
Sport360°
France international Samuel Umtiti has dashed the dreams of Manchester United fans by declaring his “love” for Barcelona. Recently linked with a move to Old Trafford, his actions now suggest his long-term future lies not in the north of England but at …
Samuel Umtiti set to shun Manchester United's offer to stay at Barcelona
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!