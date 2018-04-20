UN agency releases drones to fight disease-carrying mosquitoes — Nigeria Today

UN agency releases drones to fight disease-carrying mosquitoes
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its partners have successfully tested releasing sterile mosquitos from drones as part of efforts to use a nuclear technique to suppress the vectors that spread Zika and other diseases. The IAEA, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), has worked with the Swiss-American non-profit group, WeRobotics, […]
