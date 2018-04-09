UN body names Messi responsible tourism ambassador — Nigeria Today

UN body names Messi responsible tourism ambassador
The UN World Tourism Organization said Monday it has appointed FC Barcelona’s Argentine star Lionel Messi as an ambassador to promote responsible tourism. “During my travels I have had the opportunity to know other cultures and societies as well as other ways to see the world and this is very enriching,” Messi said in a […]
