UN chief urges ‘extreme caution’ from Israel over Gaza — Nigeria Today

UN chief urges ‘extreme caution’ from Israel over Gaza

United Nations, United States | AFP | The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged Israel to exercise “extreme caution” on the eve of expected protests in Gaza, a week after Israeli troops killed 18 Palestinians.

“I particularly urge Israel to exercise extreme caution with the use of force in order to avoid casualties. Civilians must be able to exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully,” he said in a statement.

Thousands of Palestinians are expected to gather near the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel on Friday with organizers saying they will try to stop protesters hurling stones or rolling burning tires at Israeli troops, who killed 18 Palestinians last Friday.

It was the bloodiest day since a 2014 war. Another two Gazans have been killed since.

“I reiterate my call on all concerned to refrain from any act that could lead to further violence or place civilians in harm’s way, especially children,” said Guterres. “I call upon all parties on the ground to avoid confrontation and exercise maximum restraint.”

Share on: WhatsApp

The post UN chief urges ‘extreme caution’ from Israel over Gaza appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

