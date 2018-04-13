UN Chief Warns Of War As US Prepares To Avenge Syria Gas Attack - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

UN Chief Warns Of War As US Prepares To Avenge Syria Gas Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
UN Chief Warns Of War As US Prepares To Avenge Syria Gas Attack
Western powers said an alleged Syrian chemical massacre must not go unanswered Friday even as the United Nations secretary-general warned against a “full-blown military escalation.” Russia warned the West not to make any “dangerous” moves against its …
