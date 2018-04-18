UN elects Nigerian into rights panel — Nigeria Today

UN elects Nigerian into rights panel

Nigeria’s candidate, Amb. Peters Emuze has been elected to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in a keenly-contested election held at the UN Headquarters, New York. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emuze was elected for a four-year tenure.

