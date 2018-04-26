UN rights chief hopeful for change in Ethiopia - JURIST — Nigeria Today

UN rights chief hopeful for change in Ethiopia – JURIST
JURIST
UN rights chief hopeful for change in Ethiopia
[JURIST] UN high commissioner for human rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein [official profile] on Friday praised [press release] Ethiopia for its willingness to openly discuss human rights challenges after completing his second official visit within the year …
