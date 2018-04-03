 1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 3, 2018


1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic
UNITED NATIONS — Mostly Christian militia fighters attacked a U.N. peacekeeping base in the Central African Republic early Tuesday, and one peacekeeper was killed and 11 others were injured in a gunbattle that lasted several hours, the United Nations
