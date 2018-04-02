 UN says it did not urge Nigeria to legalise Marijuana — Nigeria Today
UN says it did not urge Nigeria to legalise Marijuana

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has said it did not urge the Nigerian Government to relax its laws on marijuana, ThisDay reports. It had earlier been reported that the UN asked that Nigeria relaxes its laws on the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The UNODC, through its Outreach and Communications Officer, […]

The post UN says it did not urge Nigeria to legalise Marijuana appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

