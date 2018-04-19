Unbelievable!! Big Brother Naija Is A Scam – Evicted Housemate, Lolu Reveals — Nigeria Today

Unbelievable!! Big Brother Naija Is A Scam – Evicted Housemate, Lolu Reveals

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Lolu has made a shocking revelation about the Big Brother Naija show. Lolu described the show as scam. Lolu has taken to twitter to show his disgust for the show, he went as far as proving his points that Big Brother Naija is a scam, according to him “Heritage Bank Messy kid” […]

The post Unbelievable!! Big Brother Naija Is A Scam – Evicted Housemate, Lolu Reveals appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

