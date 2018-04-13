 Unbelivable! See The Man Who Barks Like A Dog Once In A Month as a Result of Money Ritual In Ogun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Unbelivable! See The Man Who Barks Like A Dog Once In A Month as a Result of Money Ritual In Ogun

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Video, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young man who based in Ijebu Ode area of Ogun state has been subjected to barking like a dog, once every month. The young man has been exposed and mocked by his friends in a video having a regular ‘moment’. One of his friends who shared the video explained further saying this is not […]

The post Unbelivable! See The Man Who Barks Like A Dog Once In A Month as a Result of Money Ritual In Ogun appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.