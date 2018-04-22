Unclaimed PVCs: Lagos Lawmaker Sensitise Constituents With Town Criers — Nigeria Today

Unclaimed PVCs: Lagos Lawmaker Sensitise Constituents With Town Criers

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Setonji David on Sunday says he will engage town criers to sensitise eligible voters in his constituency on the need for them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told […]

The post Unclaimed PVCs: Lagos Lawmaker Sensitise Constituents With Town Criers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

