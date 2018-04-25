 UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa


UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams
By Emma Una. CALABAR— THOUSANDS of students, including final year students, of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, yet to complete payment of their school fees, have been stopped from writing the university's second semester examinations
