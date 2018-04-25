UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams
Vanguard
By Emma Una. CALABAR— THOUSANDS of students, including final year students, of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, yet to complete payment of their school fees, have been stopped from writing the university's second semester examinations …
No fee no exam, UniCal VC insists
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!