Unical gives students condition to write exams — Nigeria Today

Unical gives students condition to write exams

The Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, University of Calabar, Prof Uche Amalu has insiste that payment of relevant school charges and dues was precondition for taking part in the Second semester examinations. Addressing final year students of the Faculty of Management Sciences in the institution, Prof Amalu said the University took the tough stance after observing […]

