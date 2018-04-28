UNICEF Ranks Kebbi 4th In Newborn Mortality Deaths — Nigeria Today

UNICEF Ranks Kebbi 4th In Newborn Mortality Deaths

Kebbi State, one of the states with the highest rates of new-born mortality (under the age of five) in the country, has been rated as one of the states with the highest rates in the world. The state records 32,514 deaths of children under the age of 5 annually. Following this, the state has been […]

