Unidentified Young Man Killed By Speeding Car In Rivers State (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Unidentified Young Man Killed By Speeding Car In Rivers State (Photo)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the General Public that on 11th April, 2018 at about 0900hrshrs a fatal motor accident occurred along Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway by Eleme flyover, where, a pedestrian, was knocked down. His name and address not yet known. 2. He was rushed to Kleen Hospital, Court Estate, Elimgbu for […]

