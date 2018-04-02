UNILAG Announces New Date For Convocation Ceremony — Nigeria Today

UNILAG Announces New Date For Convocation Ceremony

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced a new date for its convocation ceremony.

According to its Registrar, Dr Taiwo Ipaye, the postponed convocation ceremony of the varsity will now take place from May 8 to May 11.

Ipaye made the disclosure on Sunday in Lagos.

A week-long convocation ceremony for the 2016/2017 academic session was earlier scheduled to begin on Feb. 19 but postponed as a result of the strike by non-academic workers.

“The university management is happy to announce a new date for the convocation ceremony. “The schedule for the ceremony remains the same. The only additional thing is a reception for retired professors, directors and registrars; it will take place on the last day, Friday, May 11, after Jumat prayers,” she said.

Ipaye also revealed that Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State will deliver the convocation lecture on May 8.

“The lecture, with the theme: “Inclusion: The Path to a New Nation’’, previously scheduled for Feb. 19, would kick-start activities lined up for the ceremony,’’ she said.

Ipaye said that an opening exhibition and the inauguration of the 12th Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, would, however, precede the lecture.

According to her, the main convocation ceremony will be held in two sessions (morning and afternoon) each day from May 9 to May 11.

The registrar said that award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and the announcement of prize winners for graduating students of Faculties of Education and Social Sciences would take place on the morning of May 9.

She said graduating students for the Faculties of Arts, Environmental Sciences and Sciences would be attended to in the afternoon of the same day.

According to Ipaye, on May 10, the award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and announcement of prize winners for graduating students of the Faculties of Engineering, Law and Management Sciences will hold in the morning.

She said that graduating students of the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Pharmacy and the Distance Learning Institute would be awarded first degrees, diplomas and certificates in the afternoon of the same day.

Ipaye said that the ceremony would end on May 11 with congregation for the award of higher degrees of the School of Postgraduate Studies.

She said that on the same day, the Best Researcher Award and conferment of the Distinguished and Emeritus Professors would also hold.

