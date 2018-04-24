Unilorin 400 level student develops web App to improve healthcare delivery — Nigeria Today

Unilorin 400 level student develops web App to improve healthcare delivery

Mr Adeshina Taiwo, a 400 Level student of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin, has developed a web application aimed at improving Nigeria’s healthcare system. The web app was exhibited at the 1st International Conference organised by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences in Ilorin on […]

The post Unilorin 400 level student develops web App to improve healthcare delivery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

