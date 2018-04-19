United Capital's gross earning hits N2.2bn - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

United Capital’s gross earning hits N2.2bn – Vanguard
United Capital Plc has announced a gross earning of N2.2 billion for the first quarter ended March 31. This represents four percent increase compared to N2.1 billion recorded last year in same period, despite the uncertain macro-economic environment …
