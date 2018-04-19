 United Capital's gross earning hits N2.2bn - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
United Capital’s gross earning hits N2.2bn – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

United Capital's gross earning hits N2.2bn
Vanguard
United Capital Plc has announced a gross earning of N2.2 billion for the first quarter ended March 31. This represents four percent increase compared to N2.1 billion recorded last year in same period, despite the uncertain macro-economic environment

