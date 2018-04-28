 Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – Buhari

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja reassured Nigerians that the unity of the country would remain his paramount objective and that of his government. The president stated this when he received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass at the Presidential Villa. He said, ‘‘I will continue to […]

The post Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.