Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja reassured Nigerians that the unity of the country would remain his paramount objective and that of his government. The president stated this when he received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass at the Presidential Villa. He said, ‘‘I will continue to […]

The post Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

