Unity Schools: NECO scores self high as 53 sit for common entrance in Cotonou — Nigeria Today

Unity Schools: NECO scores self high as 53 sit for common entrance in Cotonou

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Saturday said it was working hard to surpass the standards and integrity of its examinations through quality human resources just as 53 candidates wrote one of its exams in Cotonou. A board member of the council, Mrs Augusta Igbokwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the conduct of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) in Lagos. The exam is for the placement of successful candidates into the 104 Unity Schools across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

