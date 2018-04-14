 Unity Schools: NECO scores self high as 53 sit for common entrance in Cotonou — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Unity Schools: NECO scores self high as 53 sit for common entrance in Cotonou

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Saturday said it was working hard to surpass the standards and integrity of its examinations through quality human resources just as 53 candidates wrote one of its exams in Cotonou. A board member of the council, Mrs Augusta Igbokwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the conduct of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) in Lagos. The exam is for the placement of successful candidates into the 104 Unity Schools across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.