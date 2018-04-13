 Universities Should Embrace Online Courses – Nyerhovwo Tonukari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Universities Should Embrace Online Courses – Nyerhovwo Tonukari

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Education plays a pivotal role in the development of a country. It is the key to wealth and national development. There has been tremendous development in Nigeria since independence which correlates very strongly with education. Therefore, education is the vital investment required for the upliftment of the poor. Well-educated people tend to make financial decisions […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.