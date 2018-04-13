Universities Should Embrace Online Courses – Nyerhovwo Tonukari — Nigeria Today

Universities Should Embrace Online Courses – Nyerhovwo Tonukari
Education plays a pivotal role in the development of a country. It is the key to wealth and national development. There has been tremendous development in Nigeria since independence which correlates very strongly with education. Therefore, education is the vital investment required for the upliftment of the poor. Well-educated people tend to make financial decisions […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!