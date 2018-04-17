University of Calabar warns students over cultism — Nigeria Today

University of Calabar warns students over cultism

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof Zana Akpagu has warned new students to desist from cultism and other forms of crimes. He said that appropriate sanctions would be meted out on students found belonging to nocturnal organizations and cult groups. Akpagu gave the warning at the 40th matriculation ceremony of the institution, […]

