University of Ibadan Asks 408 students to Withdraw — Nigeria Today

About 408 students of the University of Ibadan has been asked to withdraw by the Senate of the university over their poor academic performances and failing to meet the minimum academic requirements.

This decision was taken at the Senate’s meeting where results of graduating and non-graduating students were considered and approved.

It was gathered that most of the affected students were admitted to the school during the 2016/2017 acdemic session that post-UTME test was not conducted because of opposition to the exercise.



According to the Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, the school would not lower its academic standards despite the financial difficulty it currently faces.

“There are minimum academic requirements a student must meet at the end of the session and those who fall short of that would have to leave the university.

He further revealed that the conduct of UI Model of Post-UTME screening has helped to separate men from boys and helped the institution in maintaining its historical standards as a global brand.

“UI has been able to invent its own model of screening applicants and it has shown that those who we screened performed far better than those not subjected to our screening after taking JAMB.” He stated.

