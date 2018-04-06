University of Ibadan Medical Students Protest As hostel Fee Increases From 14k To 30k — Nigeria Today

University of Ibadan Medical Students Protest As hostel Fee Increases From 14k To 30k

Medical students of the University of Ibadan have started a protest as the school management increased their accommodation fee from N14,000 to N30,000. The university management announced the over 100 percent increase in accommodation fee on the school website on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. While protesting, the students reportedly locked the halls’ gates to express …

The post University of Ibadan Medical Students Protest As hostel Fee Increases From 14k To 30k appeared first on Students Nigeria.

